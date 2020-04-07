Orillia OPP Arrest Four People For Firearms Offences

On April 4, 2020 at 11:40 p.m, Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on Barrie Road in the City of Orillia. The driver was suspended. While police were investigating this incident a passenger was arrested for obstructing police and that is when investigators discovered a hand gun.

All of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested. During the search of the vehicle police also discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Police have charged Samantha Mayes, 31, of Orillia, Robert Barbowski, 37, of Orillia and Jason Urbina, 18, of Markham with the following offences:

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

All three suspects were released and are set to appear next on June 9, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

A 17 year old young offender from Markham was also charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing there was a Firearm

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

The youth was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on June 10, 2020 at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice, Orillia.