Orillia OPP Arrest Four Impaired Drivers In 24 Hour Span

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged four (4) impaired drivers in the span of 24 hours.

On July 18, 2020, at 7:30 p.m., officers were patrolling Highway 12 near Highway 11 in the City of Orillia when they spotted a vehicle stopped on the side of the road. The officers stopped to assist and, after talking to the driver, formed the belief that the driver had consumed alcohol. An investigation ensued and the driver was subsequently arrested.

Shane Stewart, age 45, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 08, 2020 in Orillia Court.

A second impaired driving arrest was made less than an hour later on Highway 400, in the Township of Springwater. Corey Small, age 33, of St. Catharines has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 08, 2020 in Orillia Court.

The same evening, just before midnight, an officer was stationary near an intersection on West Street, Orillia, when he observed a vehicle pass through the intersection and collide with a tree. The officer immediately attended to offer first aid and found the driver uninjured. The officer did, however, begin an impaired driving investigation and the driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Robert Rowe, age 42, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Careless Driving

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 in Orillia Court.

On July 19, 2020 at 2:45 am, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 12, near Wainman Line in the Township of Oro-Medonte. After speaking with the driver, the officer had cause to begin an impaired driving investigation and the female driver was subsequently arrested.

As a result, Alexandria Aessie, age 23, of Orillia has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 in Orillia Court.