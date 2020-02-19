Orillia OPP Arrest Another Impaired Driver

On February 15, 2020 the Orillia OPP arrested a driver of a vehicle for impaired driving in the Township of Ramara. At 5:00 p.m. police were called to a collision at Ramara Road 46 and Side Road 15 in Ramara Township.

A vehicle travelling Northbound on Ramara Road struck a vehicle going Westbound on Side Road 15. Orillia OPP, Ramara Fire Department and County of Simcoe Paramedic Services attended the scene. The Driver of the vehicle on Side Road 15 was transported to an Orillia area hospital by CSPS.

OPP arrested and charged 38-year-old, Timothy Hall of Ramara Township with Operation Causing Bodily Harm and Operation While Impaired – blood concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Undertaking with a court appearance of March 03, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.