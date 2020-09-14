Orillia OPP Are Getting More Calls For Gunshots During Hunting Season

The OPP Orillia Detachment have received a number of calls from citizens hearing gunshots in the nearby townships.

Over the past few days the Orillia OPP have received many calls from concerned citizens that report hearing gunshots. The same volume of calls is reported every year during the fall hunt. These calls are often generated from the Townships of Ramara, Severn and Oro-Medonte.

The Orillia OPP would like to remind people that hunting season is upon us and in many areas hunting is legal. The Orillia OPP would also like to remind hunters to be aware of their surroundings and abide by the laws and best practices for a safe, enjoyable and respectful hunting season.

If you are concerned of illegal shooting of firearms or feel there is an immediate danger to the public please call police. If you have questions about hunting season and regulations please visit the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) at www.Ontario.ca and search for their page. Alternatively, you can call the local MNRF office at 705-325-7500 with questions or concerns.