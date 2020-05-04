Orillia OPP Appeal for Witnesses of Assault

Orillia OPP are investigating a report of an assault on Atherley Road just east of Forest Avenue, in the City of Orillia and are seeking witnesses to assist in the investigation.

On May 02, 2020 just after 8:00 p.m., the youth victim was riding his bicycle on Atherley Road east of Forest Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown adult male and pushed off his bicycle. At this time the suspect began to damage the victim’s bicycle. The victim attempted to stop the suspect from damaging his bicycle and the suspect brandished a knife towards the victim. The suspect then fled on a bicycle west on Atherley Road and then turned south on Forest Avenue South.

The description of the suspect is male white, 30-40 years of age, approximately 5’10” weighing about 180 lbs., he was wearing a black balaclava, black pants, a black and white checkered shirt and a black backpack. The suspect was seen fleeing the area on a dark coloured mountain bike.

If anyone has information regarding the circumstances surrounding this occurrence or feels they may know who the suspect is, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.