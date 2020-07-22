Orillia Grants More Than $20,000 To Local Businesses Through DTCIP

Four Orillia businesses are receiving more than $20,000 in funding over two intake periods thanks to the City of Orillia Downtown Tomorrow Community Improvement Plan (DTCIP) Grant Program.

We are thrilled to be able to support local businesses through the Downtown Tomorrow CIP grant program, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mayor Steve Clarke. We know that many businesses are struggling, and its a sign of hope to see so many resilient businesses who are able to turn their minds to renovations and improvements for the future.

The DTCIP program, now in its fourth year, includes financial incentives designed to stimulate development in the Citys core. Grants awarded in the first two 2020 intakes include feasibility and design study grants and façade improvements.

These projects provide accessibility, beautification, and important safety features for Orillia businesses, residents, and visitors.

The CIP provides a unique opportunity to support local businesses and property owners with financial incentives and gives them the boost they need to make these projects a reality, said Laura Thompson, Senior Manager of Business Development. Several of the grant recipients are long-standing members of the downtown who have invested in the community and these grants are a great way to help them invest even further.

Two grants were awarded funding during the first 2020 intake on March 9, for properties located at 26 Colborne St. E (Back to Function) and 150 Front St. S. (former train station). Two further grants were awarded during the second intake on July 8 for properties located at 58 Peter St. N. (St. James Anglican Church) and 17 Andrew St. N. (Gaudaur Natural Foods).

26 Colborne St. E.  $4,470 (Back to Function) Façade improvements to install an awning on the front of the building, as well as a new wheelchair access door to provide barrier-free access.



150 Front St. S.  $5,000 (former train station) Feasibility and Design Study grant to complete a Phase Two Environmental Site Assessment Report on a new building development.



58 Peter St. N. – $5,825 (St. James Anglican Church) Façade improvements to address existing brickwork features to improve the building appearance, mitigate major safety concerns, and achieve the design vision for the CIP area. Updated landscaping will also be incorporated to enhance the buildings exterior.



17 Andrew S. N. – $4,900 (Gaudaur Natural Foods) Façade improvements to install a new awning, storefront sign, and front entrance door.



After 33 years of business with the same old tired awning and squeaky old door, Downtown Tomorrow has given us the opportunity to look as good as the library and make Downtown Orillia a place you want to be, said Jake Gaudaur, CEO of Gaudaur Natural Foods.

The third intake of the 2020 DTCIP program is scheduled for Oct. 30, 2020. The mandatory pre-consultations are required (in the form of a video) prior to application. For more information on the DTCIP Grant Program, contact the City of Orillia Business Development and Communications Department at 705-325-4900, or visit orillia.ca/investdowntown.