Orillia Fire Receives Donation From Enbridge Gas To Support Firefighter Training

Enbridge Gas donated $5,000 to the Orillia Fire Department to purchase firefighting training materials, through Project Assist  a program that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge operates.

At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority. Were proud to support Ontario firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe, said Bike Balkanci, Director, GTA West/Niagara Region Operations, Enbridge Gas.

This years $100,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 20 Ontario fire departments, including the Orillia Fire Department. Funds will be used to purchase educational materials for firefighters to enhance life-saving techniques.

Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments, said Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal. Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community.

Since the launch of Project Assist in 2012, 194 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

The support of a great community partner in assisting fire departments augment our training program with financial grants raises the bar in our ability to equip firefighters to assist the community both our agencies proudly serve, said Orillia Fire Chief Brent Thomas.