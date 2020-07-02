OPP Will Be Out In Full Force This Summer

Summer has arrived in Muskoka. Members of the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be focusing on aggressive driving and the Big 4 which include; impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding and lack of seatbelt use.

Boating and off-roading are expected to be popular activities and the OPP is reminding the public that they will also be out on the waterways and trails, ensuring that boaters and off-roaders are obeying the law and keeping themselves safe.

The OPP is urging motorists to drive safe and direct their entire attention to the rules of the road. Members of the Huntsville OPP since June 1st to June 28th, 2020 have laid; 255 speeding charges, 6 careless driving charges, 36 distracted driving charges, 9 failure to use seatbelt charges, 7 impaired driving charges, and 20 boating related charges.

If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. By working together, the OPP and the public can ensure that everyone has a safe, enjoyable Canada Day and summer.