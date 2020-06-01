OPP Stop Vehicle With Drugs And Forged Documents

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

On Tuesday May 26, 2020 the members of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Almaguin Highlands OPP stopped a vehicle after recognizing the driver who had outstanding arrest warrants.

The driver provided a false name to police and was subsequently arrested. Police investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of crystal-methamphetamine and had forged documents.

Police charged Jonathan Deamaral, 30 of Toronto Ontario with the following offences:

  • Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (identity fraud)
  • Possession of a forged document with intent
  • Identity theft – obtain or possess another person’s identity information
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – other drug
  • Possession of a schedule I substance – methamphetamine

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.

