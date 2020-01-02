OPP Still Looking For Tips In Haliburton Highlands Stolen Gun Case

Twelve firearms, including restricted and non-restricted firearms were taken from a Glamor Lake Road residence when the home was broken into. It was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

On November 8, 2019 the OPP responded to a call for service in the Haliburton Highlands area. The initial investigation indicated that during the week of November 1st to the 8th, unknown person(s) entered into the residence and removed twelve firearms. The OPP’s Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

The investigating officers continue to work towards identifying the suspect and recovering the stolen firearms. Attached are photos of the stolen firearms.

Anyone having information on this crime or any others is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by going to www.kh.crimestoppersweb.com and submitting an anonymous tip online.