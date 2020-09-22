OPP Seeking Assistance Locating Stolen Log Splitte

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a log splitter which was stolen from a property on Marshall Road, Tiny Township. Persons unknown forcibly entered the gated acreage between September 15, 2020 and 5:00 p.m. of September 16, 2020 and hooked up the log splitter to their vehicle and left the property.

The stolen property is described as follows- Wallenstein WX960 log splitter bearing Serial # 360084 and is orange in colour with a 2″ trailer tongue.

Anyone having knowledge of this or any other property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka www.crimestopperssdm.com on Twitter or Facebook.