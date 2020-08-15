OPP Seeking Assistance From The Public With Penetanguishene Break And Enter Investigation Involving The Theft Of Firearms

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 12:25 p.m August 14, 2020 to a report of a break and enter to a Main Street near Robert Street apartment. Persons unknown forced their way into the secured apartment between 7:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. August 14, 2020 and further forced their way into a gun safe removing the following legally stored firearms and a quantity of Canadian currency.

Browning bolt action 30-06 rifle serial # 04212RP117

Savage Axis 30-06 composite rifle

Ruger .22 Caliber semi-automatic rifle serial # 11479276

Browning 12 gauge shotgun serial # V25928

Mossberg 410 gauge pump action shotgun serial # 183DC

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about this theft or the involved property to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at www.p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.