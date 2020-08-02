OPP Remind Off Road Vehicle Drivers To Travel Safely

Orillia OPP would like to remind those travelling on Off Road Vehicles (ORV) to exercise caution and ride within the laws that are designed to keep you safe. The term ORV includes vehicles commonly known as All Terrain Vehicles (ATV), side-by-sides, Utility-Terrain Vehicles (UTV) and Ontario law has recently changed to include Extreme Terrain Vehicles (XTV) and Off-Road Motorcycles (ORM).

Leading causes of injury and death involving ORVs include losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness. Common contributing factors also include driving too fast for conditions and not wearing a helmet. Driving an ORV while impaired is a criminal offence and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle.

Though operation of ORVs on Ontario roadways is generally prohibited, there are exceptions permitted by Ontario regulations and municipality by-laws to allow crossing of roadways and ORV travel on the shoulder of specified roads. Drivers operating a permitted ORV along a road or highway must hold at least a G2 or M2 driver’s licence, and their vehicle must be registered and insured. For more information on driving ORVs on roadways, you can visit the Ontario website ontario.ca/atv or consult your local Municipality.