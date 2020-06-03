OPP Release Name Of Person Arrested Following Incident On Highway 400

Police have released the name of the person charged with numerous drug and weapons offences following an incident on Highway 400 in which two suspects fled police.

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report that a vehicle had failed to stop for police and was traveling northbound on Highway 400 at about 5 p.m. on June 1. OPP officers used a spike belt to stop the vehicle in the median of Highway 400 at Highway 559 before both occupants fled from the vehicle. One suspect was arrested immediately, according to police, while the OPP continue to seek the second suspect. Police located and seized a firearm during a search of the vehicle as well as drugs believed to be cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis, with a total estimated street value of about $162,000.

Adrian Patterson, 24, of Brampton was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, stunt driving and flight from a peace officer. Patterson was also charged with trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl as well as possession of loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of a prohibited device or ammunition. Patterson is in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on June 4.

The OPP say they are no longer searching the immediate area, but they will continue to investigate the whereabouts of the second vehicle occupant who fled into a wooded area. The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black male with a thin build, about 18 to 20 years of age, last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black Adidas pants.

Any person who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or contact their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.