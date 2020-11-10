OPP Release Name Of Deceased In Orillia

On Saturday, November 07, 2020, shortly before 10:00 a.m, the Orillia OPP received a call reporting that a male, without vital signs, had been found at the edge of Lake Simcoe near West Street South, Orillia. County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS), the Orillia Fire Department and OPP officers attended and the male was confirmed to be deceased.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner are currently investigating the incident. The deceased has been identified as William Ashman, age 64, of Orillia. Though the investigation into the circumstances is ongoing, police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.