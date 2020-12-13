OPP Put The Grab On Early Morning Impaired Driver

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 6:29 a.m. December 11, 2020 to a report from a motorist of a possible impaired driver on Simcoe County Road 93 near Balm Beach Road Midland. An responding officer located a vehicle matching the provided description located nearby in the Mountainview Mall parking lot at 6:35 a.m. The officer spoke to the driver and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

With the assistance of a OPP Drug Recognition (DRE) officer, the investigation concluded with the driver Robert Potter, 31 years of Tiny Township, being charged with the following driving offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Operation while impaired – drugs

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear before the in Midland Court on December 31, 2020. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .

OPP investigators wish to thank the motorist for alerting them to this occurrence and preventing a possible motor vehicle related tragedy.

Police remind motorists that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails, roadways and waterways. Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver or operator please “Make the Call” and dial 911 and help prevent a crash. (see the attached Arrive Alive poster)