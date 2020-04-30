OPP Provide More Details On Arrests In Bracebridge Parking Lot

During the month of April 2020, the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP engaged in a drug investigation in Bracebridge. As a result of this investigation, arrests and search warrants were executed in Bracebridge with the assistance of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) on April 29, 2020.

On April 29, 2020 the OPP TRU team arrested two people in the parking lot of Tim Horton’s on Depot Drive. Soon after, the Muskoka CSCU with assistance from the Orillia CSCU executed a search warrant at a home in Bracebridge. As a result of this investigation, two people have been charged for multiple offences and the following items have been seized:

Cocaine with a street value of up to $33,000

Over $30,000 in Canadian Currency

Oxycodone pills (varying forms) with a street value of up to approximately $31,900

Fentanyl patches with a street value of up to $12,000

A loaded 9 mm restricted hand gun

An imitation firearm

A cross-bow

Two prohibited knives

Ammunition

An ATV which was reported stolen the week of April 20, 2020

The following people have been charged:

James Labelle (Age 45), of Bracebridge, Ontario:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – OxyContin 80mg

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone 10mg

Possession of Loaded Restricted Firearm S

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Three counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Six Counts of Possession of Firearm

Three Counts of Possession of Ammunition

Nicole Labelle (Age 32) of Bracebridge, Ontario:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – OxyContin 80mg

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone 10mg

Possession of Loaded Restricted Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Firearm

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Two (2) counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Both accused have been held for bail held via video at the Ontario Court of Justice in the City of Barrie on April 30, 2020