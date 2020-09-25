OPP Officer Faces Firearm Charges During Police Training

The OPP conducted an investigation regarding allegations of misconduct earlier this week against an on-duty police officer.

Staff Sergeant Roberto Manca, a 23-year member of the OPP currently serving as a Central Region Emergency Response Team member was arrested and charged with four counts of Discharging Firearm – Recklessness and four counts of Careless Use of a Firearm. The officer has been suspended with pay.

He was released from custody and has a court date for November.

The incidents were isolated to on-duty police training exercises at firearm ranges and did not involve the public according to an OPP press release.