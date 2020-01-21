OPP Officer Arrested For Impaired Driving

An OPP officer that works out of the Huntsville detachment has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Jan. 20.

Members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP conducted a traffic stop on Novar Road at about 4 p.m. and investigation revealed that the driver had been consuming alcohol. The driver was transported to the Huntsville OPP Detachment for further testing after failing a roadside test, according to police. David Schell, 50, of Perry Township has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

Schell is a member of the OPP and is currently in his 15th year serving at the Huntsville OPP Detachment. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sundridge on Feb. 27.