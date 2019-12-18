OPP Make Arrest In Orillia Summer Time Homicide

First Degree Murder Charges Laid

Back on Friday July 19, 2019 at 5:50 a.m., the Orillia OPP, along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and the Orillia Fire Department responded to a report of an injured person outside a Davey Street home in the City of Orillia.

Police responded to the scene where a female victim was located. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

On December 17, 2019 after a thorough investigation, Robert Sampson, 55-years-old, of Wasaga Beach was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Barrie Court on December 18, 2019 for a bail hearing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00