OPP Make A Child Luring Arrest In Orillia

The OPP have made an arrest in relation to child luring in the City of Orillia.

On March 04, 2020 the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit assisted by the Orillia OPP Crime Unit and Orillia OPP members, made an arrest for luring a person under 16 years of age.

After an online investigation police arrested and charged David Munro, age 56, of Orillia with:

Two counts of Luring Persons Under 16

Making Sexually Explicit Material Available to Person Under 16

Indecent Exposure to Person Under 16 Years of Age

“Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to any child on the internet. It’s like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe. We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged – they will never see them coming until it’s too late” Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

The accused was held for a bail hearing, on March 04, 2020

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertips.ca.