OPP Looking For Witnesses After A Stolen Bobcat Was Located

On October 22, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a vehicle hauling a trailer with a stolen Bobcat, traveling south on Highway 69 at the French River.

The OPP located the vehicle; a black Ford F150 hauling black trailer with a Bobcat on it traveling south on Highway 400, later observed on Municipal Road. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and trailer on Mary Street in Parry Sound.

The OPP is looking for anyone who may have seen the vehicle, trailer, or suspicious persons in that area. The OPP is also looking for any video footage that may have been acquired. Any person with information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.