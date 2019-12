On Tuesday December 3, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP, responded to an injured male on Highway 11 near the exit to Highway 518.

The 22-year-old male was seriously injured and transported to hospital. Police are asking for the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed the incident and to call Constable Nagtegaal or the Almaguin Highlands Criminal Investigation Unit at 1-888-310-1122.