OPP Lays Domestic Assault Charge

On August 30, 2020 shortly after 6:30 p.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP, responded to a domestic assault incident on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township, north of Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation a 50-year-old resident of Barrie, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Unlawfully in a dwelling house

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on September 17, 2020.

The OPP will not be releasing the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim.