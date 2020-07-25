OPP Lay Charges After Serious Assault In Balm Beach

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at 2:47 p.m. July 24, 2020 to a disturbance being reported at a Oliver Drive, Tiny Township residence. Upon arrival at the scene, officers summoned County of Simcoe Paramedic services as several persons at the scene were requiring medical services as a result of being physically assaulted by a wooden object.

A suspect was identified and arrested by officers at the scene and transported back to detachment and one of the victims was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for further treatment of his injuries sustained during the assault and later released from hospital.

Investigators have charged Sebastian Joseph Adams 26 years of Penetanguishene with the following offences in relation to this investigation.

Assault with A Weapon (four counts)

Assault (four counts)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Mischief Under $ 5,000 (two counts)

The accused has been held for a video bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

This investigation is ongoing and officers believe this to be an isolated incident.