OPP Investigating Robbery Near Downtown Orillia

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged three people and is looking for two further suspects in relation to a robbery in the City of Orillia.

On July 4, 2020, shortly after 7:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call, from an anonymous caller, stating that a group of people carrying weapons were walking on a trail near downtown Orillia and that someone could be in danger. Police flooded the area and located two victims who advised that they had been assaulted with weapons and robbed.

With the assistance of the Orillia Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine, two male suspects and one female suspect have been arrested. One female and one male are still outstanding.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, the following have been arrested and charged:

Allanah Wood-Beers, age 29, of Orillia has been charged with:

Robbery with Violence

Failure to Comply with Release Orders

Three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is set to appear on July 05, 2020 in Newmarket Court.

Jason Mountnew-Williston, age 39, of Orillia has been charged with:

Robbery with Violence

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is to appear on July 05, 2020 in Newmarket Court.

Adam Grierson, age 37, of Orillia has been charged with:

Robbery with Violence

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 15, 2020 in Orillia Court.