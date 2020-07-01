OPP Investigate Sudden Death In Tiny Township

On June 30, 2020 at 3:25 p.m., members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tiny Township Fire Services responded to a 911 call reporting a female with vital signs absent on the shoreline of Tiny Township near the 19th concession. Sadly, despite the efforts of emergency services personnel at the scene she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation it was learned that the victim was an 88 year old female of Toronto who was at her family summer residence when she suffered a medical emergency while swimming. She was located and removed from the water by a family member who summoned emergency services. The area Coroner did attend, and the incident is not deemed to be suspicious in nature.