OPP Investigate Stolen Vehicle In South River

On Saturday June 6, 2020 members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a single motor vehicle collision where the driver had driven through the back yard to the front yard and into a ditch of an Ottawa Ave residence. The driver then left the scene.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen earlier that day from South River and after the suspect had left the collision stole a second vehicle from a South River business.

Police continued to investigate and on June 7, 2020 arrested and charged Ceril Chislett, 25 of Brantford Ontario with the following offences:

Theft of motor vehicle

Operation while prohibited

Fail to comply with probation order

Theft under $5000

Careless driving

Driving while under suspension

Fail to remain

Enter premises where entry prohibited

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.