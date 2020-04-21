OPP Investigate Break And Enter To Strong Township Residence

On Thursday April 16, 2020 members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a break enter and theft to a Strong Township residence. The break and enter occurred sometime between Friday April 10, 2020, and Wednesday April 15, 2020.

Police investigation revealed that unknown person(s) caused some damage to the residence and stole the following: a chainsaw, whipper snipper, some hunting and fishing supplies, a television and several tools, a 15 horse power boat motor, a survival suit, and an ice auger.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.