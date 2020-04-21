OPP Investigate Break And Enter To A Burk’s Falls Residence

On Thursday April 16, 2020, members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP investigated a break enter and theft to an Ontario Street residence.

Sometime between 9:15 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. unknown person(s) entered the residence and stole $50.

Police are continuing to investigate and any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this break enter and theft should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.tipsubmit.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.