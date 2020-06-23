OPP Get Called To A Collision And Arrest Driver

On Sunday June 21, 2020 at 7:50 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were called to a vehicle that had struck a hydro pole on Inlet Creek Road.

Police arrived at the collision and subsequently arrested the driver for impaired operation. The accused had suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services (EMS). At the hospital the accused refused to provide a sample of his blood and was charged with the following offences:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Owner operate motor vehicle on a highway – no insurance

Drive with seat belt removed

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor

The accused, Shawn Arra, 46 of South River Ontario, was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.