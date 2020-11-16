OPP Find Stolen Vehicle After A Collision In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP responded to a single vehicle collision (Nov 14) on West St., Huntsville. The vehicle had driven off the road into a ditch and struck a pole. The driver of the car who was the sole occupant fled the scene on foot.

Police determined that the vehicle involved in the collision was stolen.

Officers located and arrested, Cody Comeau a 29-year-old Hamilton man a short time later on Silver St., Huntsville.

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of break and enter tools

Careless driving

Fail to remain at collision

Drive motor vehicle with no licence

The male will appear in court in early January.