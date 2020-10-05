OPP Find Impaired Boater On Georgian Bay In The Snake Island Area

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit checked on a pontoon boat (Oct 3 2020) as it appeared to be having difficulty near the shoreline of Snake Island on Georgian Bay.

Police say they spoke with the operator after assisting the boat and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

A search of the boat also resulted in a quantity of liquor being seized.

36-year-old Lukasz Stanislawski of Toronto has been charged with Impaired Driving, Canada Shipping Act charges and fishing without having licence.

The accused has a court date for December.