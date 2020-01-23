OPP Find Gun In Stolen Vehicle After Collision In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP responded to a collision, on Mount Saint Louis Road in the Township of Oro-Medonte where a firearm was observed in possession of the driver.

On January 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Orillia OPP responded to a call for a collision where witnesses reported seeing the driver was in possession of a firearm.

Members from the Orillia Detachment and Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) responded and took the male into custody without incident. Investigation revealed that the vehicle he was driving was stolen from another jurisdiction.

The male who is identified as Nathaniel Mascoll, age 21, of Toronto, Ontario has been arrested and charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Weapon for a dangerous Purpose and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The accused has been released from custody and is set to appear next at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on March 10, 2020.