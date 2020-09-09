OPP Find Driver Impaired By Drugs In Oro-Medonte

The OPP Orillia arrested the driver of a vehicle for driving while impaired by drugs and possession of a weapon in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On September 9, 2020 at 3:15 a.m. Orillia OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Line 7 South in the Township of Oro-Medonte. Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Upon speaking with the driver an investigation under the Cannabis Act was commenced. A subsequent investigation was conducted for driving while impaired by drugs. A Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was dispatched to evaluate the driver of the vehicle.

Christopher Kemmers, 28, of Barrie was arrested and charged with:

Impaired Operation by Drugs

Possession of a Prohibited Device

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Illicit Cannabis

Possession of Cannabis for the purpose of Selling

The driver was released with a court date in mid November.