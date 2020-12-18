OPP Execute Search Warrant At Sophisticated Cannabis Grow Operation In Midland

On September 27, 2020, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to an industrial building located at 16567 Highway 12 in the Town of Midland, after receiving a call from a concerned citizen who observed suspicious activity with the belief that the complex was abandoned. Upon arriving, officers noticed signs of a significant cannabis grow operation and secured the premises.

On September 28, 2020, the OPP executed a search warrant and entered the building which contained a professional, high-quality installation in the process of growing over 10,000 cannabis plants. It was evident that further mass production installations were to be made however, it is not believed that a harvest of the plants had been completed or that any distribution had taken place. All the cannabis plants were removed from the premises and were destroyed after samples were taken. Equipment used to grow the plants and operate the installation were seized as proceeds of crime under provisions within the law.

As a result of the investigation, two accused parties were arrested on December 17, 2020. Li Han Huang, 43 years of Scarborough, and Yuxie Zhenge, 41 years of Markham, face the following charge contrary to the Cannabis Act:

Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any Cannabis Plant that is not in their Dwelling House

Both accused parties were released from police custody and will appear before in Midland Court on February 11, 2021