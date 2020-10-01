OPP Charges Three After Drug Investigation

On September 30, 2020, members of the North East Region Community Street Crimes Unit of OPP assisted by OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP West Parry Sound Detachment executed a drug warrant at a residence on Isabella Street in Parry Sound.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl. Charged are:

Troy Buttineau, age 47, of Parry Sound with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid other than Heroin

Christopher Molyneaux, age 43, and Bobie Jo Emerson, age 37, both of Parry Sound with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

All three accused are scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on October 29, 2020.