OPP Charges Motorcycle Operator With Dangerous Operation

On May 22, 2020 at 2:55 p.m., members from the West Parry Sound OPP were patrolling Highway 69 in Carling Township. Police were passed by a motorcycle operator travelling at an extremely high rate of speed in the same direction. The motor cycle and operator were located on Horseshoe Lake Road in Seguin Township.

Mishael Lansiquot, age 26 of Ottawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with:

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

Flight from peace officer

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – speeding by 50+ km/h

Drive motor vehicle – no plates

Drive motor vehicle – improper licence

Owner operate MV on highway no insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on July 23, 2020. The accused was issued a notice of driver’s licence suspension and notice of vehicle impoundment.