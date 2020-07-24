OPP Charge Two People For Failing To Self-Isolate

The OPP in North Bay received a call for assistance earlier this month from the Public Health Agency of Canada. Officers were requested to complete a compliance check under the Quarantine Act in East Ferris Township.

Police began an investigation and found that the two people subject to the Quarantine Act had entered Canada in Fort Erie to attend a seasonal property on July 3, 2020. The investigation revealed that the couple were non-compliant with the mandatory 14-day self-isolation requirement upon entering Canada.

A 68-year-old and 70-year-old from Florida were charged with Failure to Comply with an Order Prohibiting or Subjecting to any Condition the Entry into Canada under section 58 of the Quarantine Act. The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is also engaged in this matter and both individuals are currently being monitored during isolation.

They were each issued a Provincial Offence Notice that included a fine of $1000.