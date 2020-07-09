OPP Charge Male In Connection With Thefts In Wahta Mohawk First Nation

The Orillia OPP, Canine Unit and Central Region Emergency Response Team have arrested and charged a male after a crime spree ended with a lengthy K9 track, west of Orillia.

On July 6, 2020, police received a report from a Severn Township resident that his car had been stolen overnight. The victim was advised by a friend that the vehicle had been spotted in the West Ridge area of Orillia and police were notified. The vehicle was located by police in a business parking lot and a suspicious male was seen nearby. The male fled into a wooded area and K9 began to track the suspect. After a lengthy track, the male was arrested near Fairgrounds Road, Severn.

The Orillia Street Crime Unit is continuing the investigation and several incidents have already been linked to the suspect including break and enters, thefts of vehicles and other property crimes in Oro-Medonte, Orillia, Severn Township, Wasaga Beach and Wahta Mohawk First Nation.

To date, the accused, Gaston Gagnon, age 31 of Wasaga Beach has been charged with:

Five counts of Break and Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence

Theft Over $5000 of a Motor Vehicle

Six counts of Theft Under $5000

Five counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000,

Two counts of Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possess Break In Instruments

Nine counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order

Other driving and property crimes

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and is set to appear next on July 10, 2020 via video link at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

The OPP are actively investigating these crimes and have recovered items, believed to be stolen, for which the owners have not been identified. Police believe that the accused was in the Orillia, Severn, and Oro-Medonte area from the middle of June to July 6, 2020. If you have any information regarding crime or suspicious activity in the listed areas, you are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.