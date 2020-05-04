OPP Charge Impaired ATV Driver From Burk’s Falls

On Friday May 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP and the North East Region Snow machine, All Terrain Vehicle, Vessel, Enforcement Unit (NER S.A.V.E.) responded to a traffic complaint on Ferguson road.
As a result of the investigation Brandon Hall, 34 of Burks Falls, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.