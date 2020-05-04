OPP Charge Impaired ATV Driver From Burk’s Falls

On Friday May 1, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP and the North East Region Snow machine, All Terrain Vehicle, Vessel, Enforcement Unit (NER S.A.V.E.) responded to a traffic complaint on Ferguson road.

As a result of the investigation Brandon Hall, 34 of Burks Falls, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday August 27, 2020.