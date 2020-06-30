OPP Charge Both Vessel Operator And Tow Vehicle Driver With Impaired Driving

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment OPP received a complaint at 7:48 p.m. June 28, 2020 from the public of a possible impaired boater leaving a Midland area marina. Officers were able to locate the vessel being loaded onto a trailer towed by an SUV at Pete Peterson Park boat launch in Midland. An officer spoke with the operator of the vessel that matched the provided description and arrested the operator for an impaired driving investigation. A second officer spoke with the driver of the SUV towing the vessel and that driver failed the roadside screening device (ASD) test and was also arrested at the scene.

Both operator and driver were transported to the detachment for a further drinking and driving investigation resulting in the following-

Andreas Benkovszki, 46 years of Midland who was operating the vessel has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Donald Rowland, 46 years of Midland who was driving the SUV towing the vessel has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Both accused have had their driver’s licences suspended for 90 days and the SUV was towed and impounded for 7 days as per the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS). Both accused were released from police custody on an undertaking to appear in Midland on October 8, 2020.