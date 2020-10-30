OPP Busy With Calls For People Lost At Hardy Lake Park

Bracebridge OPP is would like to remind members of the public who are exploring Muskoka parks and areas of Crown land to take steps to ensure that they are being responsible with respect to their safety. On October 25, 2020, officers received two calls for service at the Hardy Lake Park in Muskoka Lakes Township between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. from people that had gotten disoriented or lost in the woods. This type of emergency situation is a tremendous draw on resources as land and air support are utilized and often emergency services partners from local Fire Departments and Paramedic Services are required to assist.

If you are heading out to explore please consider the following tips: