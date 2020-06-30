OPP Arrest Same Person On Three Separate Occassions

Almaguin Highlands OPP arrested a Strong Township (TWP) resident on three separate occasions for bail violations and impaired operation.

Dawn Miller, 24 of Strong Township, is currently on a recognizance of bail and on several conditions, including a curfew for charges that occurred in North Bay Ontario. On Friday June 26, 2020 at approximately 9:20 p.m. police attended Miller’s residence to check that the rules of the recognizance were being followed. The accused was not at her residence and was later arrested and charged with Breach of Recognizance and Driving while under suspension.

On Saturday June 27, 2020 Police were called to a Tower Road, Strong TWP residence were an altercation had taken place. Police investigation revealed that the accused was impaired, had assaulted another person and drove her vehicle. Police also seized a quantity of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine. The accused was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Assault

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

Possession of a schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

On Tuesday June 30, 2020 at approximately 12:45 a.m. police conducted a traffic stop on Ryerson Crescent, Burk’s Falls. The driver was identified as the accused who was subsequently arrested for breaching a recognizance order, a curfew and Driving while under suspension.

The accused was released from police custody on all charges and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday September 24, 2020.