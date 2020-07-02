OPP Arrest Male For Impaired Driving On Canada Day

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving by Drug after two calls from concerned motorists in the Township of Severn.

On July 01, 2020, just prior to 9:00 p.m., the Orillia OPP received two separate calls from the public reporting a motorist driving erratically southbound on Highway 11, north of Orillia. Police searched for the vehicle and located it in a north-end hotel parking lot. While officers began an impaired driving investigation, drugs were observed in the vehicle. The male driver was arrested and an OPP Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) was called to assist with the investigation.

As a result, the driver, David Goggins, age 44, of Severn Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Drugs

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

The accused was released and is set to appear on September 08, 2020 in Orillia Court.