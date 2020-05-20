OPP Arrest Male Driver For Refusal

On Friday May 15, 2020 at 9:15p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP received information of a possible impaired driver in Perry Township (TWP).

Officers located the male in Novar Ontario and subsequently arrested Jonathan SMITH, 28 of Perry Township (TWP) for failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday July 30, 2020.

Drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired driving have always been illegal and this has not changed with the legalization of cannabis. The OPP remains committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from drug-impaired and alcohol-impaired drivers.