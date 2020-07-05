OPP Arrest Impaired At Crash Scene On Highway 12

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP who were already involved in an ongoing serious two vehicle crash were advised by numerous callers to the OPP Communications Centre of a possible impaired driver heading their way on Highway 12. Shortly after 5:29 p.m. July 4, 2020 an OPP officer directing traffic noted the suspect vehicle caught in the traffic jam and entered a drinking and driving investigation upon speaking to the driver.

As a result of the investigation Brandy Bonneville 23 years of Tay Township has been charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Failure to stop after accident

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear in Midland Court on September 17, 2020.