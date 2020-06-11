OPP Arrest Aggressive Driver After Foot Pursuit

At 9:45 a.m. on June 10, 2020, members of Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a complaint about a vehicle being driven aggressively while travelling northbound on County Road 93 in the Town of Midland. Police located a vehicle matching the description driving in a nearby plaza parking lot and stopped it. The driver exited the vehicle and while speaking with police he bolted, fleeing the scene on foot to avoid arrest. Police pursued the male as he ran across the busy highway, he was arrested after a short pursuit.

As a result of the investigation Joshua Pilling, 24 years of Barrie was charged with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code.

Breach of Probation

Escape Lawful Custody

The accused was released from police custody to appear in Midland Court on September 17, 2020.