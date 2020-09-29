OPP Are Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating A Senior

The Caledon OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating an 87-year-old Caledon senior.

The missing senior is Louis Cauz, who was last seen on Monday, September 28th, 2020 in Coboconk, Ontario.

Louis is described as: Male, white, 5’10”, 180 lbs, medium build, short grey hair; he was wearing khaki-coloured pants, dark blue long-sleeved shirt, glasses.

Louis was driving a black 2019 Honda Civic bearing an Ontario license plate 24LN09.

Police and family are concerned for Louis’s well-being and ask anyone with information in relation to Louis’s whereabouts to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Caledon OPP have shared the information for cottage country.