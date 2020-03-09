Ontario’s New Flooding Strategy Has Been Released

Ontario’s Flooding Strategy outlines the province’s next steps to reduce flood risk and help Ontarians be better prepared for flooding events.

The strategy is a government-wide approach to flooding and includes the following actions:

increasing public access to current and timely information to better understand flood risks and how to prepare for flooding events.

using improved future rainfall prediction data in long-term transportation infrastructure planning.

reviewing the outcomes of Ontario’s Build-Back-Better pilot project under the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance program.

establishing a multi-partner flood mapping technical team to participate in a review of current flood mapping technical guides.

working with the federal government to ensure Ontario’s continued access to national funding programs.

Since the spring of 2019, the Ontario government has taken steps to help protect people and property from flooding, including: